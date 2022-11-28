20th edition of BC Transit Santa Bus ready to hit Kelowna streets
BC Transit, First Transit and the City of Kelowna are helping to make the season bright and merry for all as they welcome the 20th edition of Santa Bus.
Since 2002, the Santa Bus has helped collect over $600,000 in donations to help support those in need in our neighbourhoods.
From December 4 until December 10, the Santa Bus will be on the road collecting donations for the Salvation Army and the Central Okanagan Food Bank. You can help by donating non-perishable food items, toiletries, new toys or cash.
The Santa Bus will visit local elementary schools, grocery stores, senior centres and daycares before the big wrap-up event at Stuart Park with Santa on December 10. For the full schedule of events, please click here.
