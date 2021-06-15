215 for 215

A Penticton riding duo is tackling a 215 kilometre bike ride in honour of the 215 children’s remains found at the Kamloops residential school.

Paul Varga and Linda Goff will be biking out to Kamloops on June 19 and 20, in an effort to raise awareness and raise money for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

The ride will take place on Highway 97 through Vernon to the residential school, which Varga said is around 234 some-odd kilometres from their starting point. The two are still deciding their exact route.

Their GoFundMe page also has a goal of $2,150 donation, which will be going directly from the website to the charity.

The two will be out in orange riding shirts and are encouraging others who come out to do the same.

To follow updates on their 215for215 ride route, visit their website www.215for215.ca