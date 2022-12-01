$216k raised by Kelowna Gospel Mission's Christmas Match Campaign

Kelowna Gospel Mission's Annual Christmas Match Campaign celebrates a huge victory by meeting their $216,000 match goal this week.

"Three cheers for everyone who contributed to a successful Christmas campaign," says Mike Morrison, Resource Development Director. Morrison goes on to say that "it is through a community coming together that we will move the needle on poverty in our city."

Kelowna's Gospel Mission is here for the community, going above and beyond meeting basic needs of people experiencing homelessness by providing diverse programming that wraps hope around clients, especially during the Christmas season.

The annual 2022 match campaign will provide funds to operate various KGM programming that serves people facing the challenges of homelessness.

"On behalf of the entire Kelowna's Gospel Mission organization, we are beyond grateful for the donor’s contributions, and because of you, this $216,000 match will transform lives and bring hope back to our community," Morrison says.

The Annual Christmas Match Campaign has been met. Now, the organization has opened their regular Christmas giving campaign.

To donate online go to www.kelownagospelmission.ca/donate. Or mail PO Box 22087 Capri PO Kelowna, BC V1Y 9N9.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission say they are grateful for the support during the holiday season.