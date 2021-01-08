22 Active Cases in Big White Community Cluster

Seven more cases linked to Big White.

The ski hill has seen a total of 143 COVID-19 cases tied to its outbreak.

Interior Health reports only 22 of the cases are currently active. 91 of the positive cases are individuals who live on the mountain.

“We are closely monitoring the Big White Mountain community cluster. It’s important visitors and staff keep following precautions to minimize any further spread,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer. “This ski season, stick to your local ski hill with members of your household.”

Interior Health is continuing outreach COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community and environmental public health inspections.

The next update on this outbreak will be Tuesday, Jan. 12.