22 new COVID deaths in BC over last three days
Just over 56 hundred new cases of COVID-19 in BC in the last three days.
Over 13 hundred in Interior Health.
There are 35,985 active cases of COVID-19 in the province with 99 in intensive care.
In the past 72 hours, 22 new deaths have been reported, with four of them in Interior Health.
On average, someone died every 3.3 hours.
