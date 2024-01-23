224 calls to service from December 28 to January 9: RCMP

Assault

File 2023-8024

On December 28, 2023 at 11:30pm a woman reported witnessed a man being assaulted near the Crown and Anchor pub. Police attended and spoke with the victim who confirmed he was attacked by a man that’s jealous of his friendship with a mutual female friend. Police seized video footage that supported the allegations. The suspect was not located. The file remains under further investigation.

Fraud

File 2023-8040

On December 29 a woman reported she received a text message from an unknown person, claiming that her daughter’s cell phone fell into the toilet and she needed money for a new phone. The victim etransferred $1500 to an unfamiliar email address, later realizing she had been scammed. The funds are unlikely to be recovered.

Theft

File 2024-6

On January 1 at 10am a man reported his white dodge pickup was stolen from his residence in Salmon Arm. The key was inside the vehicle. A few minutes later the man reported he had located his truck about 3 minutes down the road, no one inside and no one around. The vehicle was recovered, however was not suitable for further investigation.

File 2024-129

On January 8 a man reported his white GMC Sierra was stolen from Sunnybrae. At the same time, a second complainant reported two people with face coverings leaving walking away from a GMC Sierra. Police attended and spoke with the two suspects, one of which was the initial complainant reporting his truck stolen. The two suspects both appeared to be intoxicated, and could not explain when or where he was last with his GMC truck. Drug paraphernalia was located inside the truck, which was burnt out. The initial complainant and owner of the truck, later admitted to setting his truck on fire, but was evasive as to why.

Prohibited driver

File 2024-32

On January 3 Salmon Arm RCMP stopped a vehicle with inactive insurance near the industrial park. The driver was identified and discovered to have an action line to serve a driving prohibition notice. Police served the driver with a 4-month driving prohibition and the vehicle was towed off scene.