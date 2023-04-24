$23k raised by Silverstar and Bannister GM for Emergency Fire Response in North Okanagan

SilverStar Mountain Resort, in partnership with Bannister GM Vernon, raises $23,000 to make the community a safer place.



In February, SilverStar and Bannister GM teamed up to support the community with the purchase of a new Fire Pump that will be shared between BX Swan Lake Fire Department and Silver Star Fire Department. The new pump will service the BX Swan Lake and Silver Star areas with more effective responses to wildfire emergencies.



"When the SilverStar Fire Department mentioned they needed a new pump to better serve the community, it was the perfect cause to support through our Play Forever initiative” said Ginny Scott, Local Sales Manager, SilverStar. “Supporting the fire departments has a direct impact on the people who live in our area and we couldn’t be more proud to support.”



The community alone raised almost $8,000, with SilverStar and Bannister GM topping it up with an additional $15,000 to meet the goal of $23,601.96.



“The Tohatsu V1500 Fire Pump is a great addition to support our Structural Protection Plan” states Brad Baker, Captain with the Silver Star Fire Department. “In the event of a wildfire the pump will be used as part of a secondary water delivery system, above and beyond hydrants that may, or may not, be present. We are extremely grateful for great partners like SilverStar Mountain Resort and Bannister GM Vernon and their continued support of important community initiatives like this.”



About Play Forever

SilverStar Mountain Resort, through its Play Forever initiative is committed to protect the environment and support the local community. Nothing is better for the soul than to live a balanced life full of adventure, and those in the future should have the same opportunities we have today. To make this happen, SilverStar Mountain Resort teams up with the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan as well as other non-profits to create bigger impacts.



For more information on our SilverStar Play Forever commitment, visit skisilverstar.com.



