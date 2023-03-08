$23k raised for United Way BC through 11th annual 'South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast'

The 11th Annual South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast raised nearly $23,000 on the morning of Thursday, March 2 – a result made possible thanks to the generosity of local businesses and community members.

Volunteers rallied together to welcome hundreds of cars lined up to donate and receive breakfast bags filled with goodies and coupons. A hot breakfast was offered by the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Center, coffee from Tim Hortons, and special handouts from local businesses. Some lucky donors also received incredible hidden prizes, like travel vouchers, resort stays, gift cards, and much more.

Brannigan Mosses, General Manager of the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, highlighted the importance of showing local love to help increase food security: “No one should have to decide between food and rent, yet with the ongoing impacts of a pandemic and a global crisis, people living in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities are facing challenges to access healthy and nutritious food.”

This year’s donations to the Drive-Thru Breakfast will help fund local food security initiatives and others, like the Food Infrastructure Grant (FIG). “The FIG, a partnership between United Way BC and the Ministry of Health, helps improve the year-round purchase, storage, and distribution of fresh, culturally appropriate foods to enhance health and well-being,” says Kris Gibson, Provincial Director of Corporate Relations at United Way BC. “The program addresses the specific needs of local communities facing increased food insecurity.”

Thanks to the FIG, the Lower Similkameen Community Food Hub Farm & Garden – the newest United Way BC Regional Food Hub, has been able to keep and increase its established community garden and community-led initiatives such as gathering and preserving traditional foods.

The United Way BC South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast helps ensure residents from Summerland and Penticton to Princeton and Osoyoos can get the nourishing food they need - building stronger, healthier communities.

There is still a chance to donate! Visit uwbc.ca to check out some photos and find out more about the impact of donations in our communities.