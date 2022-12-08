24 former Kelowna Rockets making the most of their WHL scholarships

The Western Hockey League announced in the 30th year of the WHL Scholarship, a total of 342 WHL graduate players have been awarded WHL Scholarships for the 2022-23 academic season.

A total of 24 former Rockets are utilizing their WHL Scholarship this semester:

Liam Kindree** (UBC),

Jake Kryski** (UBC)

Jake Lee** (UBC)

Conner McDonald** (UBC)

Cole Schwebius** (UBC)

Jadon Joseph** (Univ. of Calgary)

Brodan Salmond** (Univ. of Calgary)

Lane Zablocki (Univ. of Calgary)

Dallon Wilton** (Concordia Univ. College of Alberta)

Sean Comrie** (MacEwan Univ.)

David Kope** (MacEwan Univ.)

Kobe Mohr** (MacEwan Univ.)

Kyle Crosbie (Mount Royal Univ.)

Kyle Pow** (Mount Royal Univ.)

Carson Sass** (Univ. of Regina)

Erik Gardiner (Univ. of Saskatchewan)

Schael Higson (Univ. of Saskatchewan)

Wil Kushniryk (Univ. of Saskatchewan)

Danny Gatenby** (Univ. of Victoria)

Matt Barberis** (Carleton University)

Conner Bruggen-Cate** (St. Francis Xavier Univ.)

Colby Knight (Lethbridge College)

Konrad Belcourt** (Red Deer Polytechnic College)

Deegan Mofford** (Red Deer Polytechnic College)

** Currently playing hockey in U Sports, the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) or the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL)

CLICK HERE for a detailed list of all WHL Scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year.

The 2022-23 campaign serves as the 30th year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,500 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $33 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2 million to the 342 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the WHL Scholarship, it clearly demonstrates the ongoing commitment the WHL and our member Club ownership has to our players to not only provide a world-class hockey experience, but also to ensure our graduates have the support they need to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

“On an annual basis, it is very gratifying to see our graduates take advantage of the WHL Scholarship. The WHL not only produces many of the world’s finest hockey players, but just as importantly, highly-educated students who through the WHL Scholarship program move on to very successful business and professional careers.”

Administered by the WHL Office, WHL Scholarships are solely funded by the WHL member Clubs. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year of WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully-guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.