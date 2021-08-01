24 straight days with no rain!
Rain!
For all intense and purposes, Kelowna was void of it in July.
Environment Canada statistics show we have gone 24 consecutive days without any measurable precipitation.
When it did rain, only .2 mm were recorded on July 7th.
The last significant rainfall was June 14th when 4.2 mm fell.
If you are counting, which we were, Kelowna had 28 days in July with +30 degree temperatures.
The hottest day was July 1st, at a scorching +38.9 degrees.
Prior to the start of the month, Kelowna had four consecutive days of +40 (June 27: 40.7 - June 28: 42.2 - June 29: 44.6 June 30: 43.5)
-
Update on wildfires burning in OkanaganAll three classified as 'out of control'.
-
Kelowna athlete places 3rd at CrossFit GamesTop 3 finish for Brent Fikowski.
-
Grass fires deliberately setNorth Okanagan RCMP asking for publics help to find who did it.
-
Victim clings to life after Kelowna shootingWest Kelowna man among those shot last night.
-
Slight increase in wildfires across BCcooler temperatures, light rain could bring some relief.
-
Heat warning endsRain is in the forecasts for later this week.
-
Kelowna shootingTwo men suffer wounds.
-
Penny for your thoughtsPenny Oleksiak most decorated Canadian Olympic athlete ever.
-
Upset over mayors comments to 'stay away' if not vaccinatedA protest is planned Monday in front of Kelowna City Hall.