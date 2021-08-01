iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
21°C
Instagram

24 straight days with no rain!

me

Rain!

For all intense and purposes, Kelowna was void of it in July.

Environment Canada statistics show we have gone 24 consecutive days without any measurable precipitation.

When it did rain, only .2 mm were recorded on July 7th.

The last significant rainfall was June 14th when 4.2 mm fell.

If you are counting, which we were, Kelowna had 28 days in July with +30 degree temperatures.

The hottest day was July 1st, at a scorching +38.9 degrees.

Prior to the start of the month, Kelowna had four consecutive days of +40 (June 27: 40.7 - June 28: 42.2 - June 29: 44.6 June 30: 43.5)

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175