244 Active COVID-19 Cases in BC

Press release from the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Provincial Health Officer on May 27, 2020:

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing nine new cases, for a total of 2,550 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 244 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,144 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 37 individuals are hospitalized, seven of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 899 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,267 in the Fraser Health region, 127 in the Island Health region, 194 in the Interior Health region and 63 in the Northern Health region.

"There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the last day in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 162 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been no new health-care outbreaks. In total, 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care unit have active outbreaks.

"Public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at federal corrections facilities, the processing facilities in the poultry sector and for individuals connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

"We are moving forward carefully into Phase 2, assessing our progress week by week, and we are encouraged by what we have seen so far.

"COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week.

"With this in mind, let's continue to take advantage of parks and other activities closer to home, and look to increase social interactions only after fully considering the risks to you and your family.

"Once we have a good understanding of how we are doing in mid-June, we'll have the data we need to determine our timing for further actions.

"This slow and thoughtful approach is our 'new normal.' It is grounded in what we know about COVID-19 today and will continue to be adapted as we learn more in the weeks and months ahead."