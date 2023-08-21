2900-block of 30th Avenue to reopen to traffic later today
City of Vernon crews are currently working to remove a number of items from the 2900-block of 30th Avenue, following the closure of the 2900-Plaza for the summer season.
The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) made the announcement on Sunday that the Plaza will be closing earlier than anticipated, due to social and environmental impacts from wildfires in the region. As part of the work to clear the area, crews are removing picnic tables and umbrellas, planters, mobility access ramps, barricades, and detour traffic signage and materials.
The 2900-block is expected to be re-opened to traffic by this evening (Monday). The City of Vernon appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.
Now is the time to FireSmart your propertyVernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and the City of Vernon are urging residents to take action now to FireSmart™ your property, if you haven’t already.
Wildfire impact on BC wine industryCompounding an already challenging season, the devastating impacts of climate change are being felt throughout the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions once again with active wildfire situations evolving throughout these regions
NO DRONES around wildfires: RCMPThe Kelowna RCMP are still receiving reports of unauthorized drones in the active fire and evacuated areas, including one that was spotted by a civilian yesterday evening in the Clifton and Rio area.
Kelowna Teacher charged with luring childThe Kelowna Sex Crimes Unit has arrested a Rutland Senior Secondary teacher on luring charges.
Indoor clean air options to fight smokeThe City of Penticton is reminding residents, visitors and evacuees of several facilities that provide free indoor clean air options and have added extra programming at the Community Centre.
Interior Health air quality guidanceCommunities across the Interior Health region are experiencing heavy impacts from wildfire smoke.
Kelowna Made event cancelled due to wildfiresKelowna Made, an all-ages community celebration scheduled for August 26th has been cancelled due to the local state of emergency and ongoing wildfire situation in the region.
Water advisory issued for western section of Okanagan Lake BeachThe City of Penticton, in conjunction with Interior Health, has issued a water advisory for a section Okanagan Beach between the S.S. Sicamous and Power Street after a sample test identified higher-than-normal levels of E.coli bacteria.
Public and First Responder Safety Message from the CSRD, TNRD, BC Wildfire Service, and BC RCMPThe Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) understands that many residents want to remain in the Evacuation Order area to protect their properties