2900-block of 30th Avenue to reopen to traffic later today

City of Vernon crews are currently working to remove a number of items from the 2900-block of 30th Avenue, following the closure of the 2900-Plaza for the summer season.

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) made the announcement on Sunday that the Plaza will be closing earlier than anticipated, due to social and environmental impacts from wildfires in the region. As part of the work to clear the area, crews are removing picnic tables and umbrellas, planters, mobility access ramps, barricades, and detour traffic signage and materials.

The 2900-block is expected to be re-opened to traffic by this evening (Monday). The City of Vernon appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.