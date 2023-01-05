2nd annual Peachland Warriors Night

The West Kelowna Warriors are proud to host their second annual Peachland Warriors Night, which will take place on Friday, January 13th against the Prince George Spruce Kings, presented by Securiguard.

The Warriors will rebrand to their neighbours from the south for one game and honour the Town of Peachland with special peach-coloured jerseys to mark the occasion. This is the second year the Warriors have collaborated and turned into the Peachland Warriors, doing so last season against Prince George as well.

In addition to the game, the Warriors will make their presence felt in the community of Peachland as the team will make a visit to Peachland Elementary to interact with the students, read books and play some floor hockey on Tuesday, January 10th.

The Warriors will invite the public to an open skate at the Peachland Outdoor Rink, located across from the Peachland Public Works Yard at 5379 Princeton Avenue. The skate will take place from 5:00-7:00 PM and feature a fun scrimmage of the Warriors against a team of Peachland Fire Fighters. Fans of all ages are encouraged to bring their helmets, sticks and skates and join the fun on Wednesday, January 11th. The skate will be dependant on weather as the temperature will be monitored ahead of the event.

“Experiencing a Warriors game is exciting for Peachland youth,” commented Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel, “They can see the players (whom they meet at the school a few days before the game) in action.Having an annual Peachland Warriors Night is an excellent way of showing appreciation to the supporters that come from our town. I look forward to being a small part of this event.”

The game will take place on Friday, January 13th with puck drop slated for 7:00 PM at Royal LePage Place.

West Kelowna (16-10-4-0) will be on home ice for the first time in 2023 as they host the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday night for a 7:00 PM puck drop while taking on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday afternoon for a 2:30 PM puck drop at Royal LePage Place. Tickets can be purchased online at www.westkelownawarriors.ca as well as in-person at the Warriors Office or Box Office ahead of the game time.