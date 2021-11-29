Press release:

The Lake Country RCMP will be hosting their 2nd annual Toy Drive for the Lake Country Food Bank this December.

RCMP in the Central Okanagan are truly thankful for the continued support from their community and the generous donations to help those less fortunate have a merry holiday. For the 2nd year in a row, the Lake Country RCMP will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys to support the Lake Country Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper program.

The Lake Country RCMP and the Lake Country Food Bank first collaborated in 2012 with the inception of Cram the Cruiser. The partnership, with the support of local businesses, has hosted holiday fundraising events that have raised a total of over 14,500 pounds of donated items, 235 unwrapped gifts and just over $50,056 in cash and cheque for the Lake Country Food Bank.

As we enter into the festive holiday season during another unprecedented year of uncertain times, we are seeking donations of unwrapped new toys for gifts under the tree for children in need, states Sgt. John Collins, Detachment Commander for the Lake Country Detachment. We know this year has been so tough on us all. We have a great sense of community within Lake Country and are grateful for the generosity and support in times of need for those that need it most.

Anyone who wishes to donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift cards for a family in need, is invited to drop their donation to the Lake Country RCMP Detachment on Berry Road from now until Friday December 10, 2021. RCMP will also graciously accept any cash and cheque donations for the Lake Country Food Bank at the front counter of the Lake Country RCMP Detachment on their behalf.

For more information on the Lake Country Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper program, including lists of the most wished for holiday gifts, please click here.