2nd annual UBCO Heat volleyball pride night takes place Friday

The UBC Okanagan Heat are set to host their second annual Pride Night on Friday night, February 10, when the Heat volleyball teams take on the MacEwan Griffins at The Furnace.



The men's game will get underway at 5 p.m., followed by the women's game at 7 p.m.



The event, which is being supported by UBC's Equity Enhancement Fund, will feature a night of celebration and fundraising to support Etcetera, a 2SLGBTQIA+ youth group in Kelowna whose mission is to bring queer youth together in an intersectional, dynamic, and supportive space.



Fans attending the games on Friday night will have a number of opportunities to support Etcetera through various fundraising initiatives. A limited number of special edition Heat Pride-themed t-shirts will be available for purchase for $20. In addition, there will be a raffle and a paper airplane contest, happening between the second and third sets of each game.



Prize packs for both the raffle and paper airplane contest will feature a Heat Pride-themed t-shirt as well as items from Lululemon.



Lululemon will also be in attendance for the game with a special Pride-themed 360-degree camera for fans.



Finally, the evening will also feature a special guest appearance by drag queen Freida Whales and a special performance of the Canadian national anthem by Kalista Klaver, a Kelowna Secondary School student and member of Theatre Kelowna Society.



On the court, the Heat, playing their final home weekend of the regular season, will be searching for a pair of crucial wins against MacEwan as they continue to push for a Canada West playoff berth.



Tickets for Friday night's games will be available for purchase at the door beginning on hour prior to first serve in the men's game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as a large crowd is expected at The Furnace.

AM 1150's sister station Virgin Radio 99.9 will be live on location for the afternoon as well.