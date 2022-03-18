$3,200 in drugs seized and man arrested

The Penticton RCMP's Street Enforcement Unit and Prolific Offender Unit conducted a multi-week investigation into a man suspected of trafficking illicit drugs in Penticton's downtown core.

On 2022-March-01 Police arrested a 31-year old man in connection to this investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Pickering St, Penticton BC. Police located over 90 individually packaged baggies of Fentanyl and $1,300 worth of Methamphetamine.

"Thanks to the pro-active policing that our office does daily, we can ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are held accountable for their actions," said Cst. Corey Sutherland, Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit, "It is great to see that these drugs will not cause more harm to our community."

The 31-year old man was released from police custody and multiple drug related charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service in the coming days.