3 additional deaths from COVID-19 in B.C., 35 new cases

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia over the last 24 hours, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Saturday.

The total death toll in B.C. from the coronavirus pandemic now stands at 58.

Henry also announced 35 new cases of the virus, bringing B.C.'s total to 1,445.

There are 134 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 63 who are in critical care, Henry said.

There have been no additional outbreaks in long-term care facilities, the provincial health officer said Saturday, meaning there are still 20 such facilities with active cases in the province. At those seniors' care homes, there are 246 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 153 of them are residents of the homes and 93 are staff members.

The vast majority of B.C.'s cases of the virus are located in the Lower Mainland, with 642 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 558 in the Fraser Health region. Those two regions are responsible for all of Metro Vancouver, as well as surrounding communities in the Fraser Valley and the Sea-to-Sky Corridor.

Elsewhere in the province, there are 135 cases in the Interior Health region, 84 in the Island Health region, and 26 in Northern Health.

A total of 905 people who have tested positive for the virus in B.C. are now considered fully recovered, Henry said.

