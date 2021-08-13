3 days in a row with more than 500 new infections in B.C.

B.C. has recorded another 717 cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row surpassing 500 new infections.

The update from the health ministry announced no additional deaths due to the coronavirus.

The latest cases, 11 of which were epidemiologically linked, brought active cases to 4,277. Of the active cases, 82 people are in hospital and 39 are in intensive care, which is a slight increase from Thursday.

The province has been recording a surge in cases in recent weeks, leading officials to announce new measures like requiring vaccinations for all workers in long-term care homes. Those measures are meant to curb outbreaks in long-term care homes. As of Friday, there were 11 active outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of Friday's cases, more than half (376) were in the Interior Health Region, which has been dealing with surge in recent weeks. Another 140 were in Fraser Health, while 101 were recorded in Vancouver Coastal Health. Sixty were counted in Northern Health and the remaining 40 were recorded in the Island Health region.

- with files from CTV -