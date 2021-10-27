3% of BC Healthcare Workers Out of Work

More than 4,000 healthcare workers in BC are out of work.

Health professionals who didn't get their first dose of a COVID vaccine as of yesterday are no longer eligible to work.

Ministry of Health says individuals can return to work seven days after getting dose one, with the understanding they'll get dose two within 28 to 35 days.

Workers without a single dose by November 15th could face termination.

Of all BC health authorities, Interior has the largest percentage of unvaccinated workers at 7%.

Sourced from BC Ministry of Health