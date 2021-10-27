iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
13°C
Instagram

3% of BC Healthcare Workers Out of Work

Healthcare workers look out from Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Que., on Saturday, April 11, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS-Graham Hughes)

More than 4,000 healthcare workers in BC are out of work.

Health professionals who didn't get their first dose of a COVID vaccine as of yesterday are no longer eligible to work. 

Ministry of Health says individuals can return to work seven days after getting dose one, with the understanding they'll get dose two within 28 to 35 days. 

Workers without a single dose by November 15th could face termination.

Of all BC health authorities, Interior has the largest percentage of unvaccinated workers at 7%. 

Sourced from BC Ministry of Health

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175