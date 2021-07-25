3 properties near Brenda Creek fire no longer on evacuation alert

Information from Thompson-Nicola Regional District:

The Evacuation Alert in Electoral Area “M” (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) for 3 properties in the vicinity of Brenda Creek has been rescinded to all clear as the threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents.

This Alert was put in place at 1400 hrs on July 15, 2021 for the following 3 properties addressed as:

• 12305 Bear Creek Road FSR;

• 1306 Hatheume Lake Rd;

• 145 Pennask Lake Rd; and

• any other properties within the boundary noted map.

Should conditions change, an Evacuation Alert and / or Evacuation Order could be reinstated as necessary. Please contact the Emergency Operations Centre for further information or assistance.

For more information contact:

TNRD Emergency Operations Centre

Phone: 250 377 7188

Toll Free: 1 866 377 7188

emergency@tnrd.ca