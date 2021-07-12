307 wildfire burning in BC

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 75 new wildfires have started in the province since Friday.

84 of them are considered to be out control.

77 properties have been evacuated in Okanagan Falls, due to the Thomas Creek wildfire which started about 1.5 kilometres from Skaha Lake.

Approximately 600-homes are on evacuation alert.

An evacuation alert remains for the Becker Lake wildfire east of Vernon.

The Clerke Road wildfire, north of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, is being held and the evacuation for the area has been rescinded.

Also, several areas on evacuation alert for the Embelton Mountain wildfire near Sun Peaks.