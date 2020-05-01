33 more cases in BC

BC Government Release:

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 33 new cases, for a total of 2,145 cases in British Columbia.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 823 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 978 are in the Fraser Health region, 121 are in the Island Health region, 174 are in the Interior Health region and 49 are in the Northern Health region.

"We are saddened to report one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 112 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones.

"In the last day, there have been no new long-term care or assisted-living facility outbreaks. In total, 21 facilities and three acute-care units have active outbreaks, with outbreaks now declared over at 12 care facilities.

"Public health teams are also providing support to a number of community outbreaks, actively contact tracing those who may be direcly affected and their close contacts.

"There are 52 employees confirmed positive at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, and 35 employees confirmed positive at United Poultry in Vancouver. Of note, the United Poultry case number has been decreased, correcting a reporting error in yesterday's report.

"There are now 133 inmates and staff confirmed positive at the Mission Institution federal correctional centre, as well as 15 positive cases of COVID-19 connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

"To date, 1,357 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 79 individuals are hospitalized, and 24 of those are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Today is National Physicians Day, as well as the start of National Medical Laboratory Week. It is an opportunity for all of us to recognize the dedication and contributions of our physicans, our medical laboratory professionals and all our other health-care workers - the people whose responsibility it is to care for all of us.

"Let's honour and protect them by doing all we can to continue to flatten the curve. When we are outside this weekend, think of them and always keep a safe physical distance from those around you. Be 100% committed to keeping our firewall strong."