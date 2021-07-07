35 million reasons to smile

Gary Hill says his life is “going to change – big time” after matching all seven numbers from the June 22, 2021 Lotto Max draw to split the $70-million prize with a player in Ontario, to win $35 million.

The Kamloops resident and retired 20-year long-haul truck driver purchased his multimillion-dollar ticket at McGoo’s Smokes N Stuff, and says his massive win is still sinking in for him and his family.

“I haven’t come back down since the news,” he said.

Hill’s mom was the one who first told her son that a ticket purchased in Kamloops had won the jackpot. He decided to check his ticket by viewing the winning numbers on bclc.com and knew immediately that he’d won since he’s played with the same set of numbers for the last two years: 7, 11, 22, 28, 33, 44 and 49.

“My legs just went into spaghetti and I collapsed onto my bed,” he recalled. “I cried for about 15 minutes.”

Hill said all his mom could say was, “‘Oh Gary!’”

Thanks to his life-changing win, Hill says he plans to travel to Denmark once it’s safe to do so, and will gift some of his prize to his family. He said he’s also interested in learning more about how he can make a positive contribution at his local hospital.

“I want to help out those around me that might need help,” he said.