iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

36-year-old man last seen in Enderby located


RCMp

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the 36-year-old male reported missing on January 1st from 3rd Avenue in Enderby has been found.

Police thank the public and media for their assistance.

 


 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175