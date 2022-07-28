iHeartRadio

380 fires so far this year across BC

image

With all of this extremely warm weather, concern turns to the increased possibility of forest fires.

With the risk heightened, residents,  travelers and campers should have an emergency plan if conditions change.

Despite the higher risk, campfires are permitted within the BC Wildfire Services jurisdiction.

So far, 380 wildfires have been reported across BC, with 52 percent of all fires caused humans.

 

 

 

