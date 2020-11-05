425 new cases of COVID-19 - a record number in B.C.

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates

VICTORIA - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 425 new cases, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 16,560 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 3,389 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 7,519 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 12,806 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 97 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"There have been 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 268 in the Fraser Health region, seven in the Island Health region, 18 in the Interior Health region, six in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 273 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Tabor Home and Pinegrove Place. The outbreak at Queen's Park Care Centre has been declared over. In total, 28 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks. The outbreak at École de L'Anse-au-Sable in Kelowna has been declared over. There also continue to be exposure events around the province. Public alerts and notifications are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website and on all health authorities' websites.

"As we learn more about COVID-19, we have adapted and can continue our daily activities in a safe way, and we will continue to modify our approach as we move forward.

"As cases rise, our greatest impact will be made through the small actions we take each day. Now, fewer faces make for safer spaces. By staying small, we can protect our well-being.

"We need everyone to help slow the spread of the virus by staying local, only spending time with our household or at most, our safe six and by following the safety basics - at work, at school and at home.

"The foundational layers of protection and provincewide orders in place throughout B.C. are our steady guideposts to help chart our path forward.

"If you need some encouragement, look to the many children and teens who have quickly adapted to the protective measures in schools. They have learned how to safely play sports and were also able to dress up and have fun while still being careful last weekend.

"Let's remember as the days get darker, there is lightness ahead. We will get through the challenges of COVID-19 by all of us doing our part, while staying apart."