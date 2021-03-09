45 million dollar contract for water treatment plant

The City of West Kelowna has awarded the general contractor contract for the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

The award of the $45.1 million contract to Maple Reinders was within the project budget.

Site and civil construction began in spring 2020 and the project completion schedule for 2022 remains unchanged.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom added: "This next phase of major construction will begin in the coming weeks for the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant with the award of this contract to Maple Reinders. Local jobs will be created that will help keep workers and their families supported, especially during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic."

Maple Reinders has done work on the Kelowna Wastewater Trreatment Facility.