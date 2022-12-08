45-year old woman in Enderby arrested for impaired driving

A report of a possible drunk driver led to the arrest of a woman for impaired driving by police near Enderby early Tuesday morning

On Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, around 12:15a.m., a member of the public called police to report a possible impaired driver leaving Vernon northbound on Highway 97. A frontline officer responded to the report and began making patrols for the vehicle. The officer located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 97A near the intersection of Back Enderby Road. While interacting with the driver, the officer formed the opinion that her ability to operate the vehicle was impacted by alcohol. She was transported to the detachment where she provided breath samples that both exceeded the legal limit.

The 45-year old woman was issued a 90-day Administrative Driving Prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act and her vehicle impounded for 30 days. In addition, she was charged under the motor vehicle act for operating an uninsured vehicle and having open liquor in a vehicle. She was released from custody and is set to attend court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to thank the public for their assistance in continuing to report dangerous or suspected impaired drivers.