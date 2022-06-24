450 students from SD23 performing in concert for Ukraine

SD 23 says Sunday's (June 26) concert for Ukraine fundraiser will be a historic performance for the Central Okanagan and there hasn't been a student concert like this attempted since the 1990's.

Over 450 students from six middle schools and five secondary schools will combine at Prospera Place to perform a special piece of music called Kyiv, 2022, written by famous American composer Brian Balmages and conducted by guest conductor Dennis Colpitts.

After the performance, anyone in attendence can visit a vendor fair while music from a variety of student bands and choirs plays. Local artisans, crafters, and businesses will be present and donate a portion of their proceeds from vendor sales to the fundraising effort. Student artwork from across the district will also be on display.

Admission is by donation and the public can also donate through the students' GoFundMe link.