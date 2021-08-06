464 new cases across BC

The B.C. Ministry of Health announced 464 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, shortly after officials imposed new local restrictions aimed at combatting an alarming spike in transmission in the Okanagan.

The latest infections pushed the province's seven-day average to 279 cases per day, the highest it's been since May, while active cases increased to a two-month high of 2,411.

Nearly 60 per cent of the infections announced Friday were identified in the Interior Health region.

Those measures include the closure of bars and nightclubs, decreased liquor service hours in restaurants, and new limits on personal gatherings.

Doctor Bonnie Henry said about 80 per cent of the cases in the Okanagan involve the Delta variant, which is said to be much more contagious.

"If you have travelled recently to the Central Okanagan you need to know that this virus is spreading rapidly," Henry said. "You must monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested if any arise."