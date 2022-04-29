iHeartRadio

47th Annual Kelowna Civid & Community Awards

Kelowna city hall 2

The winners of the 47th annual Civic and Community Awards were announced this evening at the awards night held at the Laurel Packinghouse.  

Congratulations to all finalists and recipients of the Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on our city in 2021. 

The 47th annual Civic & Community Award winners are: 

Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Council 

Edna Terbasket 

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year 

Mike Sodaro 

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year  

Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Volleyball Team 

Female Athlete of the Year Award  

Malindi Elmore 

Male Athlete of the Year Award 

Jerome Blake 

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete  

Tatum Wade 

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete 

Tie: Everett Schmuland & Nathan Loo 

Teen Honour in the Arts Award 

Dryden Bennett 

Honour in the Arts Award  

Jennifer Money 

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award 

Canadian Mental Health Association - Kelowna 

Corporate Community of the Year Award 

Toyota Kelowna 

Champion for the Environment Award 

Don Dobson 

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year 

Lloyd Nelson 

Young Citizen of the Year Award 

David Withler 

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies. 

Special thanks to the sponsors of this year's event for their generous support: Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Central Okanagan Foundation, FortisBC, The University of British Columbia Okanagan, KCR Community Resources, The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, Crowe MacKay LLP, Raymond James, Mark of Distinction, Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, Castanet, PacificSport, Kelowna’s Move 101.5 FM, 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna and AM 1150. 

Nominations for the 2022 Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2022.  

For more on the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.  

 

