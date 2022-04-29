47th Annual Kelowna Civid & Community Awards
The winners of the 47th annual Civic and Community Awards were announced this evening at the awards night held at the Laurel Packinghouse.
Congratulations to all finalists and recipients of the Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on our city in 2021.
The 47th annual Civic & Community Award winners are:
Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Council
Edna Terbasket
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
Mike Sodaro
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Volleyball Team
Female Athlete of the Year Award
Malindi Elmore
Male Athlete of the Year Award
Jerome Blake
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete
Tatum Wade
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete
Tie: Everett Schmuland & Nathan Loo
Teen Honour in the Arts Award
Dryden Bennett
Honour in the Arts Award
Jennifer Money
Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award
Canadian Mental Health Association - Kelowna
Corporate Community of the Year Award
Toyota Kelowna
Champion for the Environment Award
Don Dobson
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
Lloyd Nelson
Young Citizen of the Year Award
David Withler
The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
Special thanks to the sponsors of this year's event for their generous support: Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Central Okanagan Foundation, FortisBC, The University of British Columbia Okanagan, KCR Community Resources, The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, Crowe MacKay LLP, Raymond James, Mark of Distinction, Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, Castanet, PacificSport, Kelowna’s Move 101.5 FM, 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna and AM 1150.
Nominations for the 2022 Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2022.
For more on the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.