47th Annual Kelowna Civid & Community Awards

The winners of the 47th annual Civic and Community Awards were announced this evening at the awards night held at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Congratulations to all finalists and recipients of the Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on our city in 2021.

The 47th annual Civic & Community Award winners are:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Council

Edna Terbasket

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Mike Sodaro

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Volleyball Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Malindi Elmore

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Jerome Blake

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete

Tatum Wade

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete

Tie: Everett Schmuland & Nathan Loo

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

Dryden Bennett

Honour in the Arts Award

Jennifer Money

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Canadian Mental Health Association - Kelowna

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Toyota Kelowna

Champion for the Environment Award

Don Dobson

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Lloyd Nelson

Young Citizen of the Year Award

David Withler

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

Special thanks to the sponsors of this year's event for their generous support: Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Central Okanagan Foundation, FortisBC, The University of British Columbia Okanagan, KCR Community Resources, The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, Crowe MacKay LLP, Raymond James, Mark of Distinction, Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, Castanet, PacificSport, Kelowna’s Move 101.5 FM, 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna and AM 1150.

Nominations for the 2022 Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2022.

For more on the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.