481 COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend in B.C.

British Columbia recorded another 481 cases of COVID-19 and suffered 12 related deaths over the weekend, as the province's curve continued to bend downward.

The latest numbers were announced Monday by deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson, and included 131 coronavirus cases identified from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon – marking the lowest single-day increase since Oct. 13.

"British Columbians are doing very well with immunization against COVID-19 and the results are very encouraging," Gustafson said.

The province's rolling weekly average for COVID-19 cases also dropped below 200 per day over the weekend. B.C.'s average now sits at 177, which is the lowest it's been since Oct. 20.

Active cases and hospitalizations continue to fall as well. The province's active caseload dropped to 2,102 – a decrease of about 350 cases from Friday – while hospitalizations fell to 199, including 63 patients in intensive care.

The province administered another 146,911 shots of COVID-19 vaccine as well, bringing B.C.'s total to 3,635,795. That includes 3,321,549 first doses, enough to cover 74 per cent of the adult population and 72 per cent of everyone 12 and older.

Gustafson said 39 per cent of youth between the ages of 12 and 17, an age group that only became eligible for vaccine on May 20, have already received a first dose.

- with files from CTV -