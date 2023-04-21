48th annual Kelowna Civic & Community Awards winners announced
The winners of the 48th annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Thursday evening at the awards ceremony held at the Laurel Packinghouse.
Congratulations to all finalists and recipients of the Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on our city in 2022.
The 48th annual Civic & Community Award winners are:
Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Mayor & Council
Denys Storozhuk
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
Trevor Haaheim
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
Okanagan Sun Football Team
Female Athlete of the Year Award
Kanani Coon
Male Athlete of the Year Award
Sebastien Manuel
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete
Brooklyn Widdess
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete
Walker Sodaro
Teen Honour in the Arts Award
Rieger Marks
Honour in the Arts Award
Neil Cadger
Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award
Central Okanagan Food Bank
Corporate Community of the Year Award
Interior Savings Credit Union
Champion for the Environment Award
Robert Stupka
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
Derek Fuhr
Young Citizen of the Year Award
Liam Sisson
The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
Special thanks to the sponsors of this year's event for their generous support: Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Central Okanagan Foundation, FortisBC, The University of British Columbia Okanagan, KCR Community Resources, The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, Crowe MacKay LLP, Mark of Distinction, Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, Castanet, PacificSport, Kelowna’s Move 101.5 FM, 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna, AM 1150 and Okanagan Central Schools Athletic Association.
Nominations for the 2023 Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2023.
To learn more about the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.