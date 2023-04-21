iHeartRadio

48th annual Kelowna Civic & Community Awards winners announced


city of kelowna

The winners of the 48th annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Thursday evening at the awards ceremony held at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Congratulations to all finalists and recipients of the Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on our city in 2022. 

 The 48th annual Civic & Community Award winners are: 

Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Mayor & Council 

Denys Storozhuk 

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year 

Trevor Haaheim 

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year  

Okanagan Sun Football Team 

Female Athlete of the Year Award  

Kanani Coon 

Male Athlete of the Year Award 

Sebastien Manuel 
 

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete  

Brooklyn Widdess 

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete 

Walker Sodaro 

Teen Honour in the Arts Award 

Rieger Marks 

Honour in the Arts Award  

Neil Cadger 

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award 

Central Okanagan Food Bank 

Corporate Community of the Year Award 

Interior Savings Credit Union 

Champion for the Environment Award 

Robert Stupka 

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year 

Derek Fuhr 

Young Citizen of the Year Award 

Liam Sisson 

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies. 

Special thanks to the sponsors of this year's event for their generous support: Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Central Okanagan Foundation, FortisBC, The University of British Columbia Okanagan, KCR Community Resources, The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, Crowe MacKay LLP, Mark of Distinction, Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, Castanet, PacificSport, Kelowna’s Move 101.5 FM, 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna, AM 1150 and Okanagan Central Schools Athletic Association. 

Nominations for the 2023 Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2023.  

To learn more about the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards

