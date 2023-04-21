48th annual Kelowna Civic & Community Awards winners announced

The winners of the 48th annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Thursday evening at the awards ceremony held at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Congratulations to all finalists and recipients of the Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on our city in 2022.

The 48th annual Civic & Community Award winners are:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Mayor & Council

Denys Storozhuk

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Trevor Haaheim

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Okanagan Sun Football Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Kanani Coon

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Sebastien Manuel



Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete

Brooklyn Widdess

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete

Walker Sodaro

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

Rieger Marks

Honour in the Arts Award

Neil Cadger

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Central Okanagan Food Bank

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Interior Savings Credit Union

Champion for the Environment Award

Robert Stupka

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Derek Fuhr

Young Citizen of the Year Award

Liam Sisson

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

Special thanks to the sponsors of this year's event for their generous support: Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Central Okanagan Foundation, FortisBC, The University of British Columbia Okanagan, KCR Community Resources, The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, Crowe MacKay LLP, Mark of Distinction, Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, Castanet, PacificSport, Kelowna’s Move 101.5 FM, 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna, AM 1150 and Okanagan Central Schools Athletic Association.

Nominations for the 2023 Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2023.

To learn more about the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.