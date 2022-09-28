4th annual '80 Minutes to Ruck Cancer' event returns to the Apple Bowl

On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Kelowna Crows hope to see friends, family, fans, and the broader community join us at the fourth annual “80 Minutes to Ruck Cancer”, a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.

The event was started in 2017 by former Canadian International rugby player, ex-Kelowna Crow and, former professional player Cameron Pierce.

“80 Minutes to Ruck Cancer is an effort to bring rugby communities all across the Interior together in the common goal of fighting cancer,” said Pierce. “It was created after witnessing my Mom, Susan Pierce go through chemotherapy in Vernon, and radiation in Kelowna in 2017 & 2018. We drove from Vernon to the BC Cancer Agency Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre in Kelowna, a short drive for us compared to many Interior patients.”

Unfortunately Susan Pierce succumbed to her cancer in April of 2021. This event continues in her memory having raised thousands tens of thousands of dollars for the BC Cancer Foundation to date.

This year the event has additional significance for the Crows as the club lost Dennis Eden, a long-time board member to a short battle with cancer on Jun. 28, 2022. Meanwhile one of our current Crows Ethan “Norm” Cooper is undergoing his own battle with the disease.

“In recent years, The Kelowna Crows have taken this on as our club's way of showing support to BC Cancer and a former player and ambassador for our club,” said Christian Hill, Crows Captain. “We hope to see the support from the broader Kelowna community in person on Sunday, if not we’d appreciate any and all donations to the event online.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Apple Bowl and is open to the public.

There will be raffle draws for various prizes too.

Donations are being accepted online and in person with a goal of $20,000 this year.