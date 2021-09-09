5 more deaths as B.C. adds 774 new cases

B.C.'s Ministry of Health announced 774 more COVID-19 infections on Thursday, as well as five related deaths.

The latest numbers bring B.C.'s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 669, down slightly from the previous day.

There are currently 5,594 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., a total that includes 262 people who are hospitalized with the disease. There are 130 people in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 172,338 confirmed coronavirus cases in B.C. and 1,847 people have died.

Most of the latest infections were found in the Interior Health and Fraser Health regions, which recorded 253 and 233 new cases, respectively.

Of the five deaths announced Thursday, three were in Fraser Health, one in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

As of Thursday, 85.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians ages 12 and older in the province have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.8 per cent of that age group has received both shots.

Though unvaccinated people represent a relatively small portion of the province's total population, they continue to account for the majority of new infections and hospitalizations.

Of the 4,694 cases recorded in B.C. from Sept. 1 to 7, unvaccinated people accounted for 70.2 per cent of them, according to the health ministry.

- with files from CTV -