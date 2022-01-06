50 grand donation for YMCA employment program

Young adults in the Okanagan are now one-step closer to being linked with potential employers thanks to the ongoing support from RBC Foundation. RBC began funding the YMCA’s employment programs in 2019 to deliver on their commitment to connect young people with community leaders and partners across the private and public sectors and to help them be successful in todays’ workforce.

“We want to help you be the best that you can be by increasing your access to work related programs, tools, and resources. RBC Future Launch, empowering the youth of today, for the jobs of tomorrow.”

“Annually, our YMCA Youth Employment Programs connect over 100 young adults between the ages of 16 to 30 to meaningful and purposeful employment in the Central and South Okanagan,” says Cassandra Thomas, General Manager, YMCA Community Programs Division. “At the YMCA, we believe youth are the solution to the labour shortage in BC and we are working hard to build young people’s confidence and skills, and to give them a competitive edge for the world of work.”

RBC Future Launch is a 10-year, $500 million commitment to empowering Canadian youth to build meaningful careers.