500 of Central Okanagan's brightest musicians to perform in honour of 'Music Monday'

On Monday, May 29, over 500 music students from across Central Okanagan Public Schools will perform together at Prospera Place to celebrate Music Monday, a national event that supports access to music education in schools across Canada.

Middle and high school music programs from Lake Country to West Kelowna will perform as a massed band and choir to demonstrate the power of music to bring people together. The choir piece they will perform, “Music is Our Medicine,” was composed specifically for this national event by two Canadian composers, Mimi O’Bonsawin and Nicholas Ma. It is titled “Music is Our Medicine” and the lyrics share music’s ability to heal and help process life's challenges.

"Our goal as a community of music educators is to help break down the barriers that prevent some students from accessing music education," says Kimberly Gorman, Music Teacher at Glenrosa Middle School. "We hope the visual of over 500 students playing together will demonstrate just how many lives music can touch."

The concert starts at 7 p.m. on May 29 at Prospera Place. Tickets are by donation and all proceeds go towards supporting music education in public schools.