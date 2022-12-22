$50k raised in 20th anniversary Santa Bus for Salvation Army

BC Transit, First Transit, Amalgamated Transit Union Ambassadors and the City of Kelowna want to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support this holiday season.

The 20th Anniversary Santa Bus was held earlier this month, to great success. The annual event saw the Santa Sleigh Bus attend various schools, businesses and other public events, drawing big crowds. Over $50,000 worth of food, cash and toys were collected for the Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program, bringing the total amount for the last 20 years to over $660,000.

This year’s donations will go to help over 650 local families during a very stressful time of year, bringing smiles to people both young and old.

This event’s success is all thanks to the support from the community and the volunteers from First Transit and the Amalgamated Transit Union.