54-40 Headlines Shuswap Music Festival This Weekend

54-40 one of Canada’s most iconic bands, and music hall-of-famers, along with BC Country Music Association Artist of the Year, Tyler Joe Miller, are about to make history in Sicamous, BC. Time is running out to get your tickets to the Shuswap’s most coveted two-day festival this summer – the inaugural Monashee Music Festival.

The Monashee team was in the midst of planning the event in March 2020, when the world got shut down by Covid, forcing them to cancel everything. Fortunately, the festival is re-instated for July 22 and 23, 2022, and helping musicians get back to work, featuring some of Canada’s best-known artists and up-and-coming indie talent. Shuswap, the “meeting of the waters”, is in the heart of the traditional territories of the Secwépemc, in the sunny houseboating capital of Canada - Sicamous, BC, where the festival kicks off this Friday, July 22 at noon!

Monashee Music Festival is proud to support a 100% all Canadian lineup for the inaugural year, featuring 16 bands with DJ Sutton, Tequila Cowboy, and Tracey Dawne, and a fundraiser for Mamas for Mamas, helping them make sure no Mamas are left behind. Friday’s Rock/Alternative headliner is 54-40, recently inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, and played to sell-out crowds since the early 80’s with monster hits like Ocean Pearl, I Go Blind, One Day in Your Life, She-La. Daniel Wesley, Jesse Roper, The Midnight Echo, Spendo, Emily Molloy, and Dr Friday round out Friday’s show. Saturday’s Country Saturday headliner is Tyler Joe Miller, making a big name for himself across Canada, with Single of the Year for “Sometimes I Do”, and recently awarded BCCMA’s Album of the Year, and SOCAN songwriter of the year. Joining him are David James, Kyle McKearney, Born Reckless, Devin Cooper, Michael Daniels, Teigen Gayse, Makayla Gough, and Beamer Wigley.

Without the ability to perform live and tour, the majority of musicians’ livelihoods were washed down the drain during the pandemic, including promoters, roadies and event crews. Many attempted to postulate the total losses to the live music industry, but it became a fool’s errand, as too many shows to count were cancelled, and billions lost in revenue. The world went a little topsy-turvy, knocking live music off the stage with a resounding thud, and was the death knell for Monashee Music Festival 2020. Now it’s back, and so are the bands; all itching to get back on stage and do what they do best, entertaining the masses, playing their hearts out, and giving us something to feel great about again. Music heals and this is just what the doctor ordered.

Grab your tickets online now - starting at $59 (19+).