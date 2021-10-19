560 cases and 5 COVID related deaths in the past 24 hours

The latest update from B.C. Health officials confirms five people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also confirming another 560 cases.

The latest numbers pushed the province's seven-day average for new cases back above 600 per day.

There are 146 patients in intensive care out of 382 total hospitalizations.

Of the latest deaths, two people were in Fraser, two were in Northern, and one was on Vancouver Island.

89.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 83.5 per cent, more than 3.87 million people, have had both.

Also announced Tuesday, is that the number of young children catching COVID-19 has descreased signficantly in the second month of the school year.

Dr. Henry cautioned, children between the ages of five and 11 are being infected at a higher rate than other age groups in the province.

- with files from CTV -