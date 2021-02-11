58 new cases in Interior Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 449 new cases, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 72,305 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,317 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 224 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 6,869 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 66,603 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since we last reported, we have had 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 242 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 19 in the Island Health region, 58 in the Interior Health region, 37 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"To date, 159,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 15,684 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard at: www.bccdc.ca

"There have been nine new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,278 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones to COVID-19.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. The outbreaks at Glenwood Seniors Community, Hilton Villa Seniors Community and Bradley Centre are over.

"For many of us, this past year will be remembered for the incredible toll that COVID-19 has taken on our province. But of equal importance is the ongoing overdose emergency that has challenged our province even before the pandemic began.

"Losing more than 1,700 people to the overdose crisis is devastating, and sadly there is no vaccine that will help to end it soon.

"To the parents, friends, partners and communities who have lost loved ones, we offer our condolences. We remain committed to supporting people who use drugs and are doing everything we can to address the dual health crises affecting our province.

"Today also marks the first virtual Moose Hide Campaign Day. Though we cannot gather in person, we stand together in solidarity to show our commitment to ending violence against women and children.

"COVID-19 has shed further light on the inequalities that are all too pervasive in our society. We encourage British Columbians everywhere to be kind and compassionate as the days grow longer and become brighter."