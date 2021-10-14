580 new cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths on Thursday

The province has now seen a total of 195,766 coronavirus cases and 2,042 deaths since the pandemic began.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 Dashboard showed 5,348 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday. Of those, 378 people were hospitalized, including 153 who were in critical care and still infectious.

According to the dashboard, there were 129 new infections detected in Northern Health on Thursday, the second-most of any health authority.

The largest number of new cases was found in Fraser Health, which added 246 to its total on Thursday.

Notably, however, Fraser Health has more than six times the population of Northern Health, meaning it's adding far fewer cases on a per-capita basis.

Elsewhere, Interior Health added 104 cases Thursday, Vancouver Coastal Health added 52 and Island Health added 48.

