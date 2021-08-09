587 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health cases over the weekend

Another 1,079 cases of COVID-19 were identified across British Columbia over the weekend, pushing the province's seven-day average above 350 per day.

There were also five more coronavirus-related deaths recorded from Friday to Monday, the same number suffered across B.C. over the previous 14 days combined.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased to 68, a jump of about 28 per cent from last week, though the number of patients in intensive care dropped to 20 from 24.

The latest infections, announced in a written update from the Ministry of Health on Monday, also increased the province's active case count to 3,036. The last time that figure topped 3,000 was more than two months ago.

Once again, the majority of new infections came from the Interior Health region, where an alarming spike in transmission has led officials to re-introduce a number of tough COVID-19 restrictions.

