$59k raised for YMCA of Southern Interior BC through TIm Hortons 'Smile Cookie' Campaign

The local Tim Hortons teams did it again, selling a record-breaking number of cookies during the 26th Annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week, resulting in a $59,908 donation to the YMCA of Southern Interiors Child Care programs. The campaign, which ran for one week, saw tens of thousands of Tim Hortons customers purchase a smile cookie in support of this great cause.

“We are extremely grateful to our community for supporting the health of our future generation,” says local store owners Lori & Travis Olvsik and Angelo & Dawn Fiacco. “Our team members are honoured to deliver this donation to help the YMCA provide nutritious food to all the children in their care.”

Local Tim Hortons stores have been supporting the YMCA Healthy Snack Program through their Smile Cookie Campaign since 2013. 100% of Smile Cookie donations goes directly to the YMCA’s Child Care Healthy Snacks Program.

“It is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive,” states Danielle Miranda, YMCA VP of Child Care. “Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry and now, more than ever, we are seeing an increased need by those most impacted by the surging cost of nutritious food.”

The Y’s Child Care division is also expanding to answer the urgent need for infant, preschool and afterschool care in our community.

“This donation could not have come at a better time for our healthy snacks budget as we grow our reach from serving 500 children in our care to over 900 in 2023,” says Miranda. “In addition to providing healthy snacks, the YMCA also provides child care subsidies to families in need, made possible by the generosity of our community.”