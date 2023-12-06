$5k donated to Cops for Kids by BC Association of Chiefs of Police

On November 30th, 2023, in a heartwarming act of community support, the BC Association of Chiefs of Police was proud to support Cops for Kids, a charitable foundation dedicated to helping children who have experienced medical, physical, or traumatic crises, with a donation of $5000.

This donation was presented in person at the Southeast District RCMP office in Kelowna, BC.

Cops for Kids plays a critical role in providing essential resources and support to children and families in crisis, embodying our police leader’s dedication to nurturing safer, healthier communities beyond the call of duty.

“Our leaders in British Columbia are proud to support charities like Cops for Kids, which offer vital resources to families in crisis,” expressed Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson, President of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police. “Our commitment to public service extends beyond law enforcement; it's about fostering a supportive community where every family receives the help they need in challenging times.”

Cops for Kids is known for its dedication to raising funds and supporting children who have endured significant hardships. The foundation's work includes financial assistance for various needs, including medical treatments, therapies, and specialized equipment, offering hope to families during their most challenging times.

"Cops for Kids holds a special place in the heart of the law enforcement community. Officers witness first-hand the challenges faced by children experiencing health and other crises, and this organization plays an important role in providing much needed support," said C/Supt. Brad Haugli, Southeast District Commander.

For further information about the initiatives of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police, please visit https://www.bcacp.ca/

To learn more about Cops for Kids, their mission, and how to contribute, visit https://copsforkids.org/