60 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Big White Cluster

A COVID cluster has been confirmed at Big White with Interior Health reporting 60 cases, mostly from transmission related to shared housing.

All identified cases are required to self-isolate and public health continues to follow-up directly with their close contacts with guidance and support.

IH says the risk is low for families and individuals visiting Big White who stick to their immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering with people outside their immediate bubble.

Interior Health continues to monitor the cluster and is supporting the community with outreach testing throughout the Big White community.

Big White Vice President Michael Ballingall says he is not prepared to comment at this time.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions: