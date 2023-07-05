62-year-old Enderby man dies after collision on Highway 97A

A 62-year old Enderby man has died following a collision on Highway 97A near Canyon Road in Enderby.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Highway 97A and Canyon Road in Enderby on Saturday July 1st, 2023 at approximately 12:00 pm. Frontline officers, along with personnel from the BC Ambulance Service, attended the scene of the crash and, despite the efforts of bystanders and the BC Ambulance Service, the 62-year old man succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The initial investigation suggests the vehicle was travelling north on Hwy 97a and struck the pedestrian in the marked crosswalk. Highway 97a was closed in both directions to allow emergency responders, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Reconstruction Section investigator to safely complete their work.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 60-year old man from Vernon, remained on scene and was co-operative with investigators.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, states Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The collision remains under investigation at this time.