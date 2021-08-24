641 new cases in BC - as average tops 600 per day

Another 641 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C., pushing the province's rolling average above 600 per day for the first time in months.

The numbers were provided by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday afternoon, hours after officials announced the return of a province-wide mask mandate for indoor public spaces.

The update increased B.C.'s seven-day average for coronavirus infections to 608. The last time the average topped 600 was on May 12, when it stood at 613 cases per day.

The province's COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,801, the same place it was left after officials announced an alarming 16 coronavirus-related fatalities on Monday. Those deaths were reported between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon, and included one death that actually occurred in early August.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 138, while the number of patients in intensive care decreased to 78.

Just over 83 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the ministry's update, while about 75 per cent have had both shots.

A total of 7,351,471 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered across the province so far.

273 new cases of thew newly reported cases are in Interior Health.

- with files from CTV -