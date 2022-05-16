65th Knox Mountain Hill Climb - May Long Weekend

After a two-year hiatus, the Knox Mountain Hill Climb is back. This year’s Hill Climb takes place from Saturday, May 21 to Sunday, May 22. Access to Knox Mountain Park will be limited to ticket holders only on these dates. For event details, visit knoxmtnhillclimb.ca.

Knox Mountain Drive will be closed for setup on Thursday, May 19 starting at noon. The park will remain open to visitors until the event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, though the main parking area will be closed from Friday, May 20 through Monday, May 23. The Poplar Point Drive parking area will be closed from 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 until noon on Monday, May 23.

The Knox Mountain Disc Golf Course will also close to the public on Thursday as event campers arrive.

Organizers anticipate that the park will be accessible to visitors by approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, May 23, though event teardown may still be ongoing in the park.

If you plan to visit the Knox Mountain Park area during these times, be aware that parking restrictions will be in effect along the north side of Broadway Avenue on Friday, May 20 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Learn more about Kelowna’s parks, beaches and public spaces at kelowna.ca/parks

For the most up-to-date information on road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/report