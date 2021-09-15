7 deaths in 24 hours attributed to COVID-19

Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period since the B.C. health ministry's previous update, officials said Wednesday.

These deaths were in the province's Vancouver Coastal, Interior and Island health authorities, the ministry said in a statement. The total death toll of the pandemic in B.C. now stands at 1,873.

During the same period, 661 new cases of the disease were confirmed, but with more than 1,000 recoveries, the active total dropped to just under 5,800 cases.

According to the ministry, more than three-quarters of cases recorded in the last week in B.C. were in people who were not vaccinated (68.4 per cent) or partially vaccinated (8.1 per cent). This data is from cases confirmed between Sept. 7 and 13.

Provincial data shared Wednesday included that 86.1 per cent of all eligible British Columbians have now had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.6 per cent have had both shots.

B.C. has seen a total of 176,480 known cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 95.4 per cent of people who tested positive have recovered.

